Anti-Russian sanctions don’t work and will never work, Lavrov says

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The calls put forward by US senators Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin to introduce new sanctions against Russia are short-sighted, restrictive measures will not work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday.

"Rubio, Cardin are well known anti-Russian [politicians]. I don’t think that this (calls for sanctions - TASS) says anything about a forward-looking approach. All those who have a slightest thread of a mature political view on the situation should have understood long ago that sanctions do not work in a way they would like. I think they will never work," the minister said.

"We have the God and ancestors given land with its treasures. We have our sense of dignity. And an army. This combination gives a very strong sense of confidence," Lavrov underlined.

On Tuesday, Republican senator from Florida Marco Rubio and Democrat senator from Maryland Ben Cardin addressed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin with a joint letter setting out a request to introduce sanctions against Russian officials who they believe bear responsibility for persecution of the opposition in Russia. Among those officials are Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov.