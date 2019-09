KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. Unfounded allegations about some country being involved in the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are inadmissible, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.

“We obviously condemn such actions. However, very clear unbiased evidence of guilt is required. Flimsy allegations about some country, movement or any other force being the initiator of those actions are inadmissible,” he said.