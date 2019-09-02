Russia, Iran agree to take steps to protect trade projects with Tehran, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran have agreed to keep working together to protect trading and economic projects with Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference following talks with Iran’s visiting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Monday.

"We have agreed to exert more joint efforts to expand the protection of trading and economic projects with Iran to ensure independence from dollar settlements," Lavrov said.

He recalled that Russia and Iran still experienced the effect of US sanctions "aimed at blocking Tehran’s external economic ties."

"The dollar as a currency of international settlements has considerably undermined its credibility with our countries and a majority of other states, which understand how abnormal Washington’s actions are to dictate unilateral decisions, including the revision of WTO rules in the context of advancing measures of absolutely unfair competition for the purpose of bargaining and squeezing out unilateral advantages," Lavrov added.