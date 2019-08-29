Kremlin declines to comment on transfer of convicted Ukrainian filmmaker to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on media reports that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, convicted in Russia of plotting terrorist attacks, was transferred to Moscow from a penal colony in Labytnangi, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

"I have nothing to say on the matter. When we are ready, we will inform you but we are not ready yet. I can only reiterate that we welcome the release of [RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill] Vyshinsky. Some consultations are underway but I have nothing to add here," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on media reports about the launch of a detainee exchange between Moscow and Kiev following a Ukrainian court’s decision to release Vyshinsky from custody.

The Kremlin spokesman also declined to answer a question about the reason behind Sentsov’s transfer to Moscow. "I can’t tell you anything," he said.