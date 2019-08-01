Putin thinks Trump's offer means that full-format bilateral relations will be restored

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciates US President Donald Trump's offer to help with extinguishing wildfires in Siberia as a signal that Moscow and Washington will manage to fully normalize relations in the future, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"The Russian president appreciated this step by the US president as a signal that the two countries will manage to restore full-format relations in the future," the Kremlin said.

"Putin and Trump have agreed to continue contacts both in the format of telephone conversations and personal meetings," the Kremlin added.

On Wednesday evening, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation, in which the US president offered help in combating wildfires in Siberia. The Russian president expressed sincere gratitude to Trump "for such attentive attitude, for offering help and support." Putin noted that Russia will accept the offer if needed.