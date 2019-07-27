Surinamese business delegation to visit Russia - Lavrov

PARAMARIBO, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Suriname will prepare a visit of a delegation of Surinamese businessmen and government officials to Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday after talks with Foreign Minister of Suriname Yldiz Deborah Pollack-Beighle.

According to Lavrov, at the meeting with his Surinamese counterpart they have considered the prospects for trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

"In particular, at the meeting with the Vice-President [of Suriname Michael Ashwin Adhin], which was also attended by the ministers of trade and tourism, education, justice, natural resources and defense, specific proposals were made on how to move forward in the relevant areas. We will work on these proposal presenting them to the relevant departments in Moscow and I hope that we will prepare a fruitful, productive visit for the delegation of the business circles of Suriname, as well as representatives of the relevant departments in the Russian Federation for contacts with their colleagues under the auspices of the Russian Chamber of Commerce," the top diplomat said.

The minister noted that the parties also stated good opportunities for strengthening cooperation in education.

"We have agreed to increase the number of scholarships available to Surinamese young people to study at Russian universities," he said.