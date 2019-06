Russia is 99% ready to supply first batch of S-400 to Turkey

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Turkey will receive Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in July, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The deliveries will take place in July," the Russian presidential aide said.

"The picture [about this contract] is about clear both for us and Turks," he added.