Security guaranteed for Georgian MPs at Moscow parliamentary forum

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Georgian parliamentarians were planning to arrive in Moscow to attend the second international forum dubbed "Development of Parliamentarianism", their security will be guaranteed, head of the committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told reporters on Monday.

"We are ensuring full security, in this situation we can guarantee security for the Georgians as well. The Georgian delegation was planning to come," he said, underlining that it was the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party that planned to come.

"The final decision will be made in the near future," he added.