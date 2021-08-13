Interregional emergency introduced in Yakutia, Irkutsk Region

YAKUTSK, August 13. /TASS/. The interregional emergency has been introduced in Yakutia and the Irkutsk Region, head of Yakutia Aisen Nikolaev said at a briefing on Friday.

"[Russian Minister of Emergencies] Evgeni Zinichev made a decision to introduce the interregional emergency regime in forests on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Irkutsk Region. This provides an opportunity for easier maneuvering by federal reserve forces and make more prompt decisions on matters of federal financing of wildfires extinguishing," Nikolaev said.

According to data of the federal Air Forest Protection Center, fires in Yakutia cover the area of 1.38 mln hectares and in the Irkutsk Region — 119,914 hectares.