Rossiya airline ready for scheduled flights to Egyptian resorts — spokesperson

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Rossiya airline is ready to start scheduled flights from Moscow to Egyptian resorts from August 9 and required permits have already been obtained, an official spokesperson of the Russian air carrier told TASS on Thursday.

"Rossiya is ready to start scheduled flights from Moscow to Egyptian resorts - Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada - since August 9. The airline received appropriate permits on the basis of the decision of the crisis response center from the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency for scheduled flights from the Russian capital to resort cities of the Arab Republic of Egypt," the spokesperson said.

The air traffic will be resumed from August 9 with the frequency of five flights per week on each route.