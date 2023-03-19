Kremlin says President, General Staff chief discussed special operation situation

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov hashed over the situation in the zone of the special military operation for quite a while in the headquarters of the special operation in Rostov-on-Don, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday.

"The work is underway round the clock in the headquarters of the special military operation, with reports delivered several times during the day. The president [participated] in one of such report sessions. <…> After listening to reports he spoke with Gerasimov separately for quite a while," he said.