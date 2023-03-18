Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack along Zaporozhye frontline, commander says

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack along the Zaporozhye frontline, spokesman for Russia’s Vostok (or East) group of forces Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The enemy once again tried to attack our units from the direction of the Novodanilovka settlement. The attack involved the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and armored vehicles. The crew of a Ka-52 helicopter used air weapons to destroy an infantry fighting vehicle, while the enemy’s manpower came under mortar fire," he specified. After that, Ukrainian forces stopped trying to carry out attacks, Gordeyev added.

According to him, Russian forces also destroyed "two of the enemy’s howitzers stationed near the Dobrovolye and Preobrazhenka settlements."