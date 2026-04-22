IDF accuses Hezbollah of violating Lebanon ceasefire after UAV launch

TEL AVIV, April 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Lebanon’s Shia movement Hezbollah of violating ceasefire agreements after a drone was launched towards Israeli troops.

According to the report, Hezbollah members "launched a hostile aircraft toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of southern Lebanon" a short while ago.

"This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF press service said in a statement.

The aerial vehicle "was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and did not cross into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said, adding that "no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.".