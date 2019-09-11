Israel’s annexation of parts of West Bank to torpedo hopes of peace — Moscow

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to annex part of the West Bank if he wins reelection might trigger escalation and undermine prospects for peace in the region, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Moscow has paid attention to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, which sparked sharp criticism in the Arab world. We share concern about these plans of Israeli leadership, as their implementation might trigger a drastic escalation of tensions in the region and might undermine hopes for a long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors," the foreign ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed its persistent and steadfast stance concerning an all-inclusive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in conformity with a plan to establish two states for two nations within the 1967 boundaries.

"The only reliable solution to the current disagreements could be found through direct talks between the Israelis and Palestinians on the well-known basis of international law that includes corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, Madrid Principles and the Arab Peace Initiative," the foreign ministry added.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said in a televised address that in case he was reelected he would apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan valley and the northern part of the Dead Sea. Resolution 2334 of the UN Security Council passed in December 2016 urges Israel to stop building settlements in the West Bank. The Israeli government refused to implement the resolution. For half a century after the Jewish state captured the West Bank, Israel has constructed about 120 settlements there, which the UN says are among the main obstacles towards the peace talks with Palestinians to be revived.

On Wednesday, the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, said that if Israel annexed part of the West Bank, any chance of peace with Palestinians would be destroyed. Earlier, the Arab League condemned Netanyahu’s move. The Islamic Cooperation Organization followed suit and called for an emergency ministerial meeting to be convened on September 15 at Saudi Arabia’s request to discuss "Israeli escalation.".