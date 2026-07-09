Flood sweeps away over 100 animals from zoo in southern China

SHANGHAI, July 9. /TASS/. Torrents of water have swept away more than 100 animals from a zoo in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as a result of a flood, the Pengpai news outlet reported.

According to it, the incident occurred in the city of Guigang. The zoo grounds were almost completely flooded. All herbivorous animals were swept away by the floodwaters, whereas some predators which were housed in cages, including three lions, died.

According to preliminary estimates, the flood caused 4 million yuan (about $590,000) in damage to the zoo.

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was severely damaged by floods caused by Typhoon Maysak, which hit the region in early July. Those torrential rains caused water levels in rivers to rise and a dam at the Liulan Reservoir to collapse. At least 39 people died, with nine others still missing.