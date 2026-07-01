Several people still alive under rubble in Venezuela after earthquake — TV

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. Emergency personnel continue to find survivors trapped under the rubble following the earthquake in Venezuela, the CBS News TV channel reported, citing US rescuers working in Caracas.

In particular, rescuers have been trying for six days to free 44-year-old Hernan Gil Flores, who was in the underground parking garage of a collapsed 10-story building at the time of the earthquake. He worked there as a security guard and has remained in his security booth ever since. The man is uninjured and has been receiving water from rescuers, but clearing the rubble is proceeding slowly due to fears that the slabs might collapse.

CBS also reported, citing local authorities, that approximately 6,500 people have been rescued from the rubble, while another 51,000 are still missing.

The earthquake struck Venezuela in the early morning hours of June 24. Two series of tremors, ranging in magnitude from 7.2 to 7.5, were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. The epicenters were located 10 kilometers apart in the Venezuelan state of Yaracuy. According to the latest official figures, 1,943 people have died, 10,571 have been injured, and 28,380 are receiving medical assistance.