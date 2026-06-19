At least one killed in train collision in UK — police

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and an unknown number were wounded when two passenger trains collided in the United Kingdom, the British Transport Police said.

"We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has very sadly died," the police said in a statement.

Earlier, The Times wrote citing an eyewitness that the number of wounded may range between 50 and 100 people.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. GMT) south of the town of Bedford, about 56 miles (90 kilometers) from London. The Daily Telegraph reported that both trains, one from Nottingham and the other from Corby, were on the way to London St. Pancras. According to preliminary information, one train stopped because of a faulty security system signal, and the other crashed into it.