Pilot of Indian fighter jet at Dubai Airshow 2025 killed in accident — Indian Air Force

NEW DELHI, November 21. /TASS/. A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet that went down earlier in the day during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Airshow 2025 has been killed in the accident and an investigation is underway, the IAF press office said in a statement on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today," the statement reads. "The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident."

"The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF statement added.

A TASS correspondent working at the scene of the Dubai Air Show reported earlier that an Indian Tejas multirole fighter jet had crashed during a demonstration flight.

The Tejas light multipurpose fighter is manufactured by the Indian company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The work to produce the jet was launched in the 1980s and the aircraft went on its maiden flight back in 2001.

A decision followed in 2015, to put the commission the fighter jet into service with the Indian Air Force. The Indian Ministry of Defense earlier voiced plans to adopt 180 aircraft of Tejas Mk1A type and 108 upgraded Tejas Mk2 type within 15 years.