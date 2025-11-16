Beheaded child’s body found in apartment near Moscow, parents suspected of murder

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The body of a child whose head was found retrieved from a Moscow park’s pond earlier on Sunday has been found in an apartment in a residential house in the city of Balashikha near Moscow, a police spokesman told TASS.

"A child’s body was found in an apartment in Balshikha. According to preliminary data, the child’s head was found in a bag in Moscow’s Golyanovo pond this morning," the spokesman said.

The parents are suspected of murdering the child.

A backpack and a bag with remains of a child aged from seven to ten were found during renovation works at the Golyanovo pond in eastern Moscow on Sunday morning. The Russian emergencies ministry’s divers examined the pond but did not found other parts of the body. Forensic experts established that the child died not more than two days ago. A criminal case on murder charges was opened.