Number of people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan rises to 860 — WHO

GENEVA, November 4. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms at least 22 fatalities as a result of the earthquake in Afghanistan, with the number of injured rising to 860, its official representative, Christian Lindmeier, stated.

"According to our latest data, 22 people have died and 860 have been injured as a result of the earthquake in Afghanistan," he said at a briefing for journalists in Geneva. According to the WHO, 400 of them have been taken to hospitals in the region, some of which were damaged by the natural disaster. Lindmeier stated that search and rescue operations in the region are ongoing, and the number of casualties may increase.

Earlier, the TOLOnews television channel reported 27 deaths and 830 injuries.

On the night of November 3, a devastating earthquake struck the provinces of Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Samangan and Sar-e Pol in northern Afghanistan, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 37 km northwest of the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which has a population of approximately 523,000 people. The hypocenter was at a depth of 10 km.