Russia-Egypt flight makes emergency landing due to ill passenger

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A passenger aircraft flight from the Russian city of Ufa to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt made an emergency landing in Russia’s Mineralnye Vody town due to a passenger falling ill, aviation services told TASS.

"The Ufa-Sharm el-Sheikh flight made an emergency landing in Mineralnye Vody due to a passenger’s deteriorating health," the agency’s interlocutor stated.

The ill passenger was attended to by emergency medical services.

The aircraft has now resumed its journey to the destination airport, expected to arrive in approximately 1.5 hours.