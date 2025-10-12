Death toll due to heavy rains in Mexico reach 41

MEXICO CITY, October 12. /TASS/. The death toll in Mexico due to heavy rains and floods caused by them climbed to 41, the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection said.

"Authorities of states informed about 41 died people: 15 in Veracruz, 9 in Puebla, 16 in Hidalgo, and 1 in Queretaro. Search operations continue for 27 missed people; their families are provided with support," the secretariat added.

Heavy precipitation occurred in a number of Mexican regions from 6 to 9, the authority said. Civil defense plans are in effect in exposed regions by the order of President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum. Army and Navy units are deployed. Temporary shelters and mobile water treatment stations were set up.