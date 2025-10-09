MiG-31 aircraft crashes in Russia’s Lipetsk Region, pilots survive — defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. A MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Lipetsk Region, the crew ejected and the pilots’ lives are not in danger, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Today at approximately 7:20 p.m. Moscow time [4.10 p.m. GMT], in the Lipetsk Region, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed during its landing approach after completing a scheduled training flight. The aircraft’s crew ejected, there is no threat to the pilots’ lives," the ministry stated.

The aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area. The flight was conducted without live ammunition.