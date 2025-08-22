Death toll from flood among tourists in northern China rises to 12 people

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. The number of tourists killed by a flooding in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China has increased to 12, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last week, there were eight dead and four missing people. The incident occurred on August 16 at 10 p.m. Beijing time (5 p.m. Moscow time) at a camping tourist camp in the Bayannur urban district.

According to the agency, the authorities mobilized over 1,600 rescuers. The body of the last of the dead tourists, who were washed away by a powerful stream along with their cars, was discovered on Friday morning.