Death toll from flood among tourists in northern China rises to 12 people

The body of the last of the dead tourists was discovered on Friday morning

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. The number of tourists killed by a flooding in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China has increased to 12, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last week, there were eight dead and four missing people. The incident occurred on August 16 at 10 p.m. Beijing time (5 p.m. Moscow time) at a camping tourist camp in the Bayannur urban district.

According to the agency, the authorities mobilized over 1,600 rescuers. The body of the last of the dead tourists, who were washed away by a powerful stream along with their cars, was discovered on Friday morning.

China
American seismologists declare tsunami threat after earthquake in Drake Strait
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter was located 957 km southeast of the city of Punta Arenas, where 117,000 people live
US still intends to raise tariffs on Indian goods — White House
The measure is expected to become effective on August 27
Russia can take part in economic recovery of Ukraine — Kherson Region governor
Vladimir Saldo is sure that after the conflict is over, Russia and Ukraine will establish good-neighborly relations
Russia insists on objective probe into Nord Stream blasts — ambassador to Germany
Sergey Nechayev recalled that "the target of this unprecedented act of sabotage was critical infrastructure designed to ensure the energy security of Europe and, first and foremost, Germany"
Germany cannot guarantee security to Ukraine — Saxony’s Prime Minister
Michael Kretschmer ruled out the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine if the conflict is resolved
More than seventy trains delayed due to drone crash — Russian Railways
"The maximal delay time is up to 5.5 hours," the railway operator added
Trump to pause involvement in Ukraine conflict resolution for now — paper
According to the source, the US president intends to take a "wait-and-see approach"
Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 hits Drake Strait in Atlantic Ocean
The source was located at a depth of 11 km
Houthis attack two ships in Red Sea for violating their Israel-related embargo
These vessels violated the ban on operations with Israeli ports imposed by the rebel Yemeni Ansar Allah movement
Zelensky's comment about guarantors of Ukraine's security illogical, unfair — expert
Nelson Wong, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Centre for RimPac and International Studies, emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky has failed to establish good relations with his neighbors, putting his country at the center of a fight between the West and Russia
West considers deploying US-led European force in Ukraine — media
According to the report, possible US support for European forces in the air could include "providing more air defense systems to Ukraine and enforcing a no-fly zone with US fighter jets"
Turkey must reassess relations with US after Washington summit snub — former PM
Ahmet Davutoglu pointed out that Donald Trump did not inform Tayyip Recep Erdogan about the results of the Washington summit
Ukraine has missile with 3,000 km range, says Zelensky
Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukraine had allegedly created its own missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km and successfully test-fired it
Russia may generously reconcile with Ukraine after conflict — Kherson Region governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that any peace agreement always leads to progress
Vostok group destroys Ukraine’s Leopard tank, Bradley vehicle, three Starlink stations
During the day, the enemy lost more than 225 military personnel, Alexey Yakovlev, an officer of the group's press center, said
IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks security guarantees for Kiev, Zelensky with India’s top diplomat
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian Foreign Minister’s statements
US bans providing allies with intelligence on negotiations on Russia, Ukraine — TV
The ban does not apply to the information that is not directly related to the negotiations and received through diplomatic channels, as well as to the information given to Kiev to facilitate military operations
Rosatom promises to train specialists to work at Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant
According to Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom State Corporation CEO, it's about 1,500 - 2,000 specialists specifically for serious work at nuclear power plants
US may use UAVs as part of Ukraine's security guarantees — CNN
According to the sources, US pilots’ observation flights over Ukraine are being considered as an interim option that will ensure high-resolution images from the front line without involving American fighter jets in airspace patrol missions
Clinton promised Putin to consider Russia joining NATO — archives
According to declassified documents, Bill Clinton acknowledged that the NATO enlargement process could be a problem for Russia
Witkoff presents Russian Order of Courage to family of killed CIA deputy chief’s son — CNN
According to CNN's source, Witkoff thought it was right for the award to go to the deceased's mother
Russia left arbitration on Kerch Strait incident in 2018 — Foreign Ministry
"The reason for the withdrawal were gross procedural violations during proceedings and the illegitimate composition of the arbitration panel," the ministry noted
International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower to be held for 17th time
Over 1,500 musicians from around the world will participate in the event
Israeli PM approves plan to take control of Gaza City, defeat Hamas — adviser
Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the Israel Defense Forces’ plan to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office said
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
US, Europe prepare military proposals to 'support negotiations' on Ukraine
According to the document, these options will be presented to each nation’s respective presidential national security advisors for appropriate consideration in ongoing diplomatic efforts
Thailand, Russia have high potential for cooperation in media sphere — official
Russian journalists and media can be instrumental in sharing their expertise in managing large-scale information networks and deploying advanced technologies to counter disinformation, Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem said
Russia, helped by Qatar, returns three Ukrainian children to their families
The Russian side continues its work to reunite children with their loved ones in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries
UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9
The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs
No chance of using Nord Stream 2 — Wagenknecht party
The German government counts on much more expensive gas from the US or Qatar, even if this leads to the decline of the German industry, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — Reason and Justice, noted
Europe, Zelensky seek to turn negotiations into show — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia would never agree to the deployment of NATO troops or, effectively, direct military intervention in Ukraine
Kiev shows no interest in long-term conflict settlement, says Russian top diplomat
"The goals pursued by the current Ukrainian authorities and backed by Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, are directed against the efforts of US President Donald Trump," Sergey Lavrov stated
Future Rosatom nuke plant to supply Kazakhstan with energy for 100 years — Likhachev
Rosatom head noted that nuclear power projects take much time to implement, and the commissioning of two reactors with a capacity of 1,200 MW each takes 9-10 years
Russian troops liberate Aleksandro-Shultino community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Xi to host banquet for leaders of SCO member states at SCO summit
The summit will be held in Tianjin in northern China on August 31 - September 1
Israel unlikely to able to suppress Hamas by force — expert
Sun Degang noted that Israel's military actions in Gaza are likely to force Gazan civilians to move to the south, which will worsen the humanitarian crisis
Italy arrests Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
The detainee was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation
'Coalition of the willing' wants to undermine emerging progress on Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat remarked that foreign analysts and observers, "in describing the current situation and the unprecedented activity of European officials, come to the same conclusion" that Europe's aim is to upset the agenda which is focused on eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis
Ukrainian Independence Day hollow amid repression of Russian people — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the Kiev regime is fiercely continuing the genocide of its own people, seeking to eradicate their ethnic, linguistic, and spiritual identity"
Ukraine subjected to one of most intense combined strikes, say officials in Kiev
An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine on the night of August 21
Maduro mobilizes Bolivarian National Militia
The Venezuelan leader pointed to the need to defend the historical right to build its own economic, political, cultural, social and military model and Latin America's right to independence and sovereignty
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Ukrainian citizen in Nord Stream sabotage case
The detention took place on the night of August 21 based on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy’s Federal Court
US resumes Venezuelan oil imports — Reuters
According to the report, Venezuelan oil was already loaded on board of the Mediterranean Voyager and the Canopus Voyager ships
Guinea happy with military cooperation with Russia, ready to strengthen it — ambassador
Yiankoye Haba stressed that the Guinean-Russian relations are at an excellent level
Italian newspaper reveals name of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
According to Corriere della Sera, Sergey Kuznetsov arrived in Italy for a family vacation driving an SUV with a Ukrainian license plate
Number of wounded in Ukrainian strike on DPR's Yenakiyevo surges to 21
According to Denis Pushilin, the region’s head, Ukraine used high-precision long-range HIMARS rockets and strike drones in the attack
Zelensky says he would like to hold elections
Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024
North Korean leader awards Korean participants of operation in Kursk Region — KCNA
Kim Jong-un noted the mass heroism and called the commanders the pride of the Korean people
Nord Stream arrestee is retired Ukrainian army captain, former secret service member — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the suspect is a retired captain in Ukraine’s army
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses southeast of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, said the defense has been breached in the area of the settlement of Chunishino
Kiev’s desire to join NATO idea of those who make Ukraine 'anti-Russia' — Saldo
After the collapse of the USSR, the non-aligned status was enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo noted
Netanyahu mulls sending negotiators to Qatar or Egypt, adviser to Israeli PM’s office says
Ynet reported that Israel has not yet sent a delegation to Doha or Cairo after Netanyahu said that he had ordered talks on the release of all hostages and ending the war on conditions acceptable to Israel
Ukraine conflict to end militarily but not to Kiev's advantage, political analyst says
Ending the conflict, John Mearsheimer said, would be the least painful choice for Ukraine, as it would help the country avoid further losses of territory and people
US court overturns $515 million fraud fine against Trump — media
According to the report, the appeals court determined that such a fine was excessive and violated the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution
French prosecutors to decide next week on Russian basketballer Kasatkin extradition to US
"A hearing on this matter is scheduled to take place on August 27," the department’s source stated
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S multirole fighter jets to Russian troops
The output of high-demand military products under the defense procurement plan is a priority task for the United Aircraft Corporation, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said
Kiev continues terror against civilians while Russia, US seek to settle conflict — MFA
Maria Zakharova specified that over the past week, 156 Russian citizens have been injured by enemy drone strikes, including 15 killed
NATO countries argue over mandate of force they want to send to Ukraine — source
There are serious disagreements about the limits of authority for the troops that could be sent to Ukraine and where they would be stationed, the source specified
US vice president unsure of outcome of Ukraine conflict
JD Vance emphasized that, despite uncertainty, the progress is evident
Saldo doubts reparations from Kiev for what was destroyed in Russia
According to the Kherson region governor, the war is not going according to the rules now
Kiev's rejection of neutral security guarantors undermines establishment of peace — expert
Russia is highly likely to reject security guarantees involving only NATO and European countries, Wang Zaibang, a political commentator and former vice president of the Chinese Institute of Modern International Relations, stressed
Germany's desire to send military to Ukraine indicates readiness to enter war — expert
Sevim Dagdelen pointed out that the discussion about the presence of the Bundeswehr military in Ukraine is extremely dangerous
Putin receives Indian top diplomat in Kremlin
The talks were held in the Kremlin’s representative office and were also attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, as well as Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Ukraine’s losses in Kursk Region largest in three years — security forces
Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing
Senior Armenian security official briefs Shoigu on trilateral meeting in United States
According to the statement, the two senior security officials also discussed issues concerning bilateral cooperation
Air defense forces shoot down 54 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
19 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
EU confirms intention to buy US energy resources for $750 bln and invest $600 billion
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick also cited the text of the statement, which specifies that the EU countries intend to purchase LNG, oil and nuclear energy products from the United States by 2028
Clinton told Putin Russia, US need to fight bin Laden together — archives
Former US President suggested developing a comprehensive approach to dealing with bin Laden, as US or Russian airstrikes aimed at destroying the terrorist would not be effective
US political analyst predicts Ukrainian collapse
According to Chicago University professor John Mearsheimer, almost all sources indicate that the Ukrainian army is hanging by a thread on the battlefield, unable to hold back Russian forces due to a shortage of troops
Romania may offer its bases as part of security guarantees for Kiev, PM says
Ilie Bolojan pointed out that Bucharest had clearly and unequivocally expressed its position during negotiations with allies, ruling out the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
Zelensky rejects making China one of Ukraine’s security guarantors
Vladimir Zelensky said that Beijing assisted Russia by opening access to the drone market
European leaders did not expect Trump to call Putin immediately, Vance says
A lot of the Europeans were saying there needs to be proper vetting, and the teams have to prepare the phone call, however, the US president disregarded these objections and immediately called the Russian leader, US vice president added
Zelensky should not set maximum requirements for conflict resolution — expert
Sevim Dagdelen emphasized that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky could be useful, provided there is at least minimal willingness to compromise
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
Trump to patrol Washington streets with police at night
On August 11, Trump announced the deployment of US National Guard troops to the capital to fight crime
Putin will now use restyled Aurus car — Kremlin
Putin made the first trip on the Aurus exactly six years ago, on May 7, 2018, when he also departed to the inauguration
Zapad destroys 74 Ukraine’s UAVs, 42 UAV control points — spokesperson
Seven electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also discovered and destroyed
Kherson Region’s right bank should stay Russian part post settlement — governor
During the negotiation process, of course, there will be many rumors, many different interpretations, Vladimir Saldo said
Dnieper River divides one nation, like Berlin Wall — Kherson Region governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the Kiev authorities are repressing the Russian-speaking population and are still trying to make sure that even information does not filter through
Moscow rejects guarantees for Ukraine that imply confrontation with Russia — Lavrov
At the same time, the minister emphasized that Russia considered the principle of collective provision of security guarantees, which was laid down in Ukraine's proposals in Istanbul in 2022, absolutely natural and relevant today
Kim Jong Un attends concert in honor of participants of operation in Kursk Region — KCNA
North Korean leader said that the exploits performed abroad vividly demonstrated the power of the KPA
For first time in 17 years, US refuses to condemn Russia at UNSC over conflict in Georgia
The declaration was signed by European states on the Security Council, namely the United Kingdom, France, Slovenia, Denmark, and Greece
Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau raids SBU in Kolomoisky case — media
According to investigators, a certain Bogdan Yakimets had passed information about the Kolomoisky case from the SBU to the tycoon’s lawyers
Ukraine's Zelensky rejects recognizing Russian as state language for conflict settlement
Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine has "only one official language"
Ukrainian PSYOPs aim to unsettle Kherson Region locals amid peace push
Yevgeny Brykov, head of the region’s information policy department, stressed that residents of the Dnieper’s right bank in the Kherson Region are waiting for Russian forces to take control
Russia, Kazakhstan, China destined for technological cooperation — Rosatom head
Alexey Likhachev emphasized that Russia and China have a special roadmap for the fourth generation of nuclear power plants, for closing the nuclear fuel cycle
Russia destroys two tanks, including Leopard, in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
Smoke from the tanks was observed in real time by means of objective monitoring, followed by their complete burnout, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Kiev needs one hour to register loss of Donbass, Novorossiya in constitution
Governor of the Kherson Region stressed that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional
Kiev ready to recognize number of territories as de facto lost following conflict freeze
According to adviser to Vladimir Zelensky’s office Mikhail Podolyak, the use of NATO’s article 5 on collective defense, proposed by Italy to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, is insufficient for this purpose
Ukraine needs offense, not just defense, to prevail against Russia — Trump
According to the US President, "it is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country"
Europe must understand threat posed by Kiev by allowing terrorism — newspaper
Marco Travaglio, editor-in-chief, pointed to Ukrainian nationalism with signs of fascism and Nazism, which NATO has been cultivating, feeding and arming since 2014
EU seeks to build system to control each and every device — Global Fact-Checking Network
According to the GFCN, the mandatory scanning of private correspondence, the creation of centralized data storage, and the expansion of supranational agencies’ authority alter the very concept of privacy, gradually replacing democratic procedures with a regulated digital order
What is known about detention of Ukrainian saboteurs trained by Western intel agencies
The sabotage group consisted of career officers of the Special Operations Service curated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate
Russia takes new positions near Kirovsk in Donetsk People's Republic — expert
During the liberation actions, Russian troops have managed to advance north of Torsky, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits off coast of Japan
The epicenter was located 76 km northeast of the city of Ishinomaki, where about 117,000 people live
Rising military threats from West force Belarus to focus on defense — president
Alexander Lukashenko noted that in missile development, as in other sectors of the economy, the authorities are working as efficiently as possible within available financial resources
Russian Transport Ministry expects 50% of transportation means to be driverless by 2050
Deputy Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said that about ninety driverless trucks are currently carrying freight over toll roads
