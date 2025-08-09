Gas explosion at industrial site in Russia’s Bashkortostan Region leaves 36 injured

UFA, August 9. /TASS/ A gas explosion has occurred at an industrial facility in the city of Sterlitamak in Russia’s Bashkortostan Region, leaving 36 people injured, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"As of now, 36 people suffered injuries; 22 of them were taken to the hospital," the statement reads.

The facility belongs to the Bashkir Soda Company. The accident is believed to have been caused by the decompression of a technological pipeline. A criminal case has been launched and a probe into the accident is underway.