Krasheninnikov Volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends six-kilometer ash plume into sky

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 5. /TASS/. The Krasheninnikov volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which is currently erupting for the first time in centuries, has sent an ash plume six kilometers high, seismologists said.

"Explosions sent the ash from the Krasheninnikov volcano up to six kilometers above sea level. The ash plume drifted 160 kilometers east and southeast from the volcano," the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

The Krasheninnikov volcano is part of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka stratovolcano and is Eurasia’s tallest active volcano. On August 5, it sent an ash plume eight kilometers into the sky. The volcano is cone-shaped with a 700-meter-wide caldera. There are approximately 80 lateral explosive craters and cinder cones on its slopes. It erupted for the first time since the 16th century after a major earthquake hit the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30.