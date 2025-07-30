Kamchatka earthquake strongest in instrument-recorded history

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 30. /TASS/. The authorities in the Kamchatka Region have declared the morning’s magnitude 8.8 earthquake the strongest ever recorded in the region over the period of instrumental observation, Governor Vladimir Solodov reported on his Telegram channel.

"This is the most powerful earthquake in the entire history of instrumental observation, with a magnitude of 8.8. Prolonged and regular aftershocks are expected," Solodov emphasized.

The governor urged residents to remain calm and avoid panic. "Only trust official information. All emergency services are operating in an elevated capacity," he added.

A strong earthquake occurred in the morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 according to various estimates. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952. Later, seismologists recorded strong subsequent earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.1-5.8. According to the regional health ministry, several people sought medical assistance, with the number of calls to ambulance teams increasing. A wall collapsed in a kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with no casualties. A regional headquarters has been deployed to coordinate the actions of departments and services. A tsunami wave about 30 cm high triggered by the earthquake in Kamchatka reached the northern part of Japan. The port of Severo-Kurilsk in the Sakhalin Region and a fishing enterprise were flooded by a tsunami wave.