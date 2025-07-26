Almost 290 people working on site of An-24 plane crash in Russia’s Far East

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 26. /TASS/. The crisis center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry continues working at the site of the An-24 plane crash in the Amur Region, with almost 290 people and about 40 pieces of equipment involved, according to a report on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry's crisis center continues working at the site of the air crash. In the Amur Region, the agency’s employees provide assistance to investigative bodies in conducting search and operational-investigative activities around the clock. A field camp has been set up at the site, and a communications center has been deployed. A total of 133 specialists and 18 units of equipment are working at the scene, with 287 people and 38 equipment units involved," the report said.

An An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region on July 24. There were 48 people on board, including six crewmembers. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.