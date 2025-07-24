FACTBOX: What we know about plane crash in eastern Russia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. No survivors have been found following the crash of a plane in eastern Russia’s Amur Region, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

According to various reports, there were about 46 to 49 people on board including crew members.

TASS has put together key facts about the accident.

Circumstances of the accident

- Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Angara Airlines An-24 passenger plane when it was a few kilometers from Tynda Airport.

- The flight was with service from Khabarovsk to Blagoveshchensk to Tynda.

- The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 km from Tynda, according to Amur Region emergency services.

Number of passengers

- According to first responders, there were 40 passengers on board, including 2 children, and also six crew members.

- Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram that tentative reports showed there were 43 passengers, including 3 children, and also six crew members.

Investigation

- An investigation is underway into a potential violation of aircraft operation rules.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has been apprised of the crash, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

- The Interstate Aviation Committee is working to establish the circumstances of the crash, according to the committee's website.

- The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it ordered increased vigilance in connection with the incident.

- The Eastern Department of the Investigative Committee for Transport is looking into malfunction and human factor as possible reasons for the crash.

- Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin set up a government commission to handle relief efforts, appointing Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin as its head.

- The Amur Region declared an emergency situation following the crash.

- The task force will work round the clock.

- Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov declared three days of mourning in the region.