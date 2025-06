TOKYO, June 9. /TASS/. An explosion occurred at the US Kadena Air Force Base on Japan’s Okinawa Island, resulting in casualties, the NHK TV channel reported.

The incident took place at a facility operated by the Japan Self-Defense Forces, where unexploded ordnance was stored following its extraction.

According to Kyodo, the injured individuals are members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. All victims remain conscious.