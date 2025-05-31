Investigators inspecting site of collapse of a road bridge in Bryansk region

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Investigators are inspecting the site of the collapse of a road bridge and the subsequent derailment of a passenger train in the Bryansk region, the press service of the Western Interregional Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported.

"Investigators of the Western Interregional Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, together with operational services, are inspecting the scene of the incident, a set of investigative actions have been organized aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident," the report says.

According to the department, on May 31 at 10:50 p.m. they received the information that a road bridge structure collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region, the debris of which fell on a passenger train passing underneath.