IN BRIEF: What is known about mass murder of teenagers in Russia’s eastern Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, May 28. /TASS/. The fatal stabbing of teenagers in the town of Baikalsk in the Irkutsk Region was caused by alcohol consumption at a birthday party, Vasily Temgenyevsky, the head of the local administration, said.

Four teenagers died and four more were injured in the knife attack. Presumably, the attacker was killed in a fire.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incident.

Circumstances of incident

- According to investigators, there was a group of young people in a private house in one of the districts of Baikalsk. According to the information of regional children’s rights commissioner Tatyana Afanasyeva, they were celebrating the birthday of one of them. At some point, one of the teenagers attacked those present with a knife.

- The deadly assault occurred as a result of drinking alcohol at the birthday party, Vasily Temgenyevsky, the head of the local administration, said.

- The regional law enforcement agencies told TASS that the attacker was a teenager born in 2008.

- The private house belongs to his parents, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Casualties, fatalities

- As a result, four teenagers died on the spot and four more were hospitalized.

- There is one girl among the dead.

- The alleged suspect set fire to the house after the attack and died as a result of the fire.

- The ages of those killed in the attack are between 13 and 16 years old, the attacker was 17 years old.

- One of the injured teenagers underwent a surgery. The other three are receiving psychological help.

- The condition of the operated teenager is assessed as extremely serious, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said.

Authorities’ reaction

- The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Murder of Two or More Persons") and Article 30, Article 105 ("Attempted Murder of Two or More Persons").

- An operational headquarters was created in Baikalsk in connection with the incident.

- Three days of mourning were declared in Baikalsk.