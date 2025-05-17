Robinson helicopter makes hard landing in Moscow Region, pilot unhurt

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. A Robinson R66 helicopter made a hard landing in the Moscow Region's Odintsovsky District, the Russian Investigative Committee's Western Interregional Investigation Directorate for Transport told TASS.

"Moscow’s investigative department for air and water transport of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western Interregional Investigation Directorate for Transport is conducting an investigation into the helicopter’s hard landing," the statement reads.

According to the Investigative Committee, the helicopter made a hard landing near the village of Islavskoye in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region. The aircraft sustained mechanical damage as a result of the incident. The pilot was not injured. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

An investigator and a criminal investigator are currently examining the scene of the incident. A set of measures to establish all the causes, conditions and circumstances of the incident has been assigned.