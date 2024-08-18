Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 18. /TASS/. The Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka has started to erupt, spewing ash and lava, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has told TASS.

"The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano has begun," scientists said. "According to visual evaluations, the ash column is rising as high as 8 kilometers above the sea level."

The volcano has also released a gush of lava.

The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department in the Kamchatka region said the eruption had no effect on the daily life of local residents.

"A minor ashfall was registered in the [nearby] settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk in the morning of August 18 [local time]. The settlement’s daily life was unaffected," the statement says, adding that asfalls may take place in other populated areas nearby as well.

It also warned that the eruption continues, and ash columns may rise to the altitude of up to 10 km above the sea level.

The Telegram channel of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in turn, said code red was issued for local and international flights in the area.

"The ash cloud stretches 492 km to the east and southeast of the volcano. Aviation code red. The volcanic activity is potentially hazardous to local and international flights," scientists said in a statement.

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes on Kamchatka with a height of 3,283 meters. It consists of three elements: the "Old Shiveluch" stratovolcano, an ancient caldera, and the active "Young Shiveluch." The lava dome of "Young Shiveluch" is 2,500 meters high. The volcano is located at the intersection of the Kuril-Kamchatka and Aleutian island arcs at a distance of 50 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky District and 450 km from the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.