MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Nearly 800 civilians have been wounded and 175 killed in the Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilian facilities and population in the Belgorod Region, Valery Fadeyev, the head of the Presidential Council on Civil Society and Human Rights, said in response to a statement by US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller claiming that nearly all civilians have left Belgorod.

"[In the Belgorod Region,] 18,000 apartments and houses have already been damaged or destroyed. Over 300 social facilities and about 200 industrial facilities of peaceful purpose have been damaged. Some 175 people have been killed and nearly 800 wounded," the HRC's Telegram channel quoted Fadeyev as saying.

According to him, the HRC informs international organizations about human rights violations carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces on a regular basis. "Washington deliberately does not want to notice Kiev's blatant crimes against humanity. Since spring 2022, the council has been regularly informing international organizations, diplomatic missions, politicians, human rights activists and journalists about human rights violations committed by the Ukrainian armed forces and the Kiev authorities against civilians in Novorossiya. Over this time, we have recorded over 15,000 crimes," Fadeyev said.

He added that he did not expect this information to be brought "to the State Department's cynic.".