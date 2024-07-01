Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate LPR over week — military expert

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have thwarted six attempts by Ukraine’s armed forces to infiltrate the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The analysis of the process of the special military operation on LPR borders over the past week. <...> From June 22 through June 28, 2024, units from Battlegroup West have repelled six enemy counterattacks. The losses of Ukrainian armed formations over the reported period have amounted to about 9,200 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries," he said.

Marochko also said that over the past week, Russian troops have eliminated two tanks, three Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 15 radio-electronic warfare stations, 96 field artillery guns, as well as 160 various vehicles of the Ukrainian army.