Belgorod Region head reveals number of Ukrainian UAV attacks, says child dead in shelling

BELGOROD, July 1. /TASS/. Around 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the borderline region of Belgorod in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on VKontakte.

"As many as 40 drones delivered attacks on the Belgorod Region," he wrote.

Also, Ukrainian forces shelled settlements across the region 10 times on Sunday, killing a seven-year-old girl and injuring seven people, the governor said.

According to Gladkov, five homes were completely destroyed in the Belgorod Region as a result of Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours. Another 26 homes and five apartments in residential buildings were damaged, he added.