Eurasian security conference in Minsk to rival Munich event — Moscow-led bloc's chief

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The High-level International Conference on Eurasian Security set to take place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the fall may serve as an alternative to the Munich Security Conference, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"As for the recent Belarusian initiatives, I believe that the Minsk-hosted high-level conference dubbed ‘Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Changing World’ deserves special attention. The event, held in October 2023 as part of Belarus’ CSTO presidency, made a mark, given the list of participants and the outcome of debates. We support Minsk’s push to make the conference an annual event as we believe that it may well become a Eurasian alternative to the Munich Security Conference," he told the BelTA news agency.

The second international conference on Eurasian security will take place in Minsk between October 31 and November 1, 2024. The Belarusian capital hosted the first conference in the series in late October 2023. About 120 delegates representing 30 countries and various agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed the global and regional security landscape.