Voters in US, EU discontented with leaders, want them gone — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. US and European leaders have had a tough week collectively, as they saw their voting bases turn against them, putting them on the verge of being on their way out, a senior Russian lawmaker opined.

"Last week saw [President Joe] Biden of the United States flounder in the debate, while in France, the party led by [President Emmanuel] Macron came in third in the [snap] parliamentary election," State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, saying this came as no surprise. "US and French citizens voted for a nationally-oriented policy course, favoring their own economies and prioritizing the need to resolve global security issues," he maintained.

Incumbent leaders are "abjectly failing," as US and European nationals "are voting against, wishing to see them gone," the lawmaker said.

Volodin argued that Biden was even becoming toxic for his inner circle which is now discussing replacing him, while Macron’s desire to show everyone how popular and in control he is has fallen flat, and now "everybody, except him, is laughing."

As regards the general election in Britain coming this week, he predicted the ruling Conservative party would lose after 14 years at the helm of the government.

According to Volodin, Biden, Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "have led the world astray," as he advised Western politicians to "look at themselves."