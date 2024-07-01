Minsk ready to respond to any scenario on border with Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to respond to any situation unfolding on the border with Ukraine, Head of the Belarusian Presidential Administration Dmitry Krutoy told reporters, answering to a question on his assessment of growing tensions on the southern border.

"We have a response to every scenario so we wouldn’t want the Ukrainian side to begin some sort of provocations which are absolutely unnecessary and test our resilience," Krutoy said.

According to him, currently the Belarusian side is closely monitoring the situation. "Our military has been carefully tracking the situation on our southern border from the very beginning of the conflict. So far, there have been no assessments, it’s at the monitoring stage so far," the official added.

Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that tensions were mounting at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Ukraine has been pulling troops, arms and military hardware to the border with Belarus. The country’s State Border Committee also reported additional measures taken on protecting the border with Ukraine.