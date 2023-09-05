Ukrainian officer sentenced to 25 years in jail for rape, murder in Mariupol

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has found a Ukrainian military officer guilty of rape and murder, committed in Mariupol in the spring of 2022, and sentenced him to 25 years in prison, the press service of Russia’s Main Military Prosecutor’s Office said.

The court "sentenced to 25 years in a high-security prison" senior lieutenant Sergey Batynsky, the deputy commander in charge of educational work at a military unit, which was part of the 36th brigade of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to case files presented in court, Batynsky and other servicemen of his military unit unlawfully detained a man and his common-law wife while patrolling the territory of the Azovmash plant on April 7, 2022, under the pretext of an ID check.

On the following day, Batynsky, while in the state of intoxication, went into a basement room where the detainees were held. There, he raped and sexually assaulted the woman. After that, he shot the woman's partner dead.

The man was found guilty of murder committed in order to conceal a lesser crime, as well as with rape and sexual assault accompanied by murder threats. He was also found guilty of violence against civilians.