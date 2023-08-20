Over 1,000 people missing after Hawaii wildfires — governor

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. More than 1,000 people are missing on after devastating wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui island, the search operation continues, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Sunday.

In an interview with CBS, he said that the search operation for the 1,050 missing people will take several weeks. According to Green, 85% of territories have been surveyed and now it will be necessary to survey big buildings.

Wildfires started on Maui on August 9. Fueled by strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fires soon reach the city of Lahaina and burned it down. The death toll from the Hawaii wildfires has amounted to 110. Some 4,500 people lost their homes. According to Governor Green, the damage is estimated at six billion US dollars.

Maui residents have repeatedly complained about poor support from the US administration. US President Joe Biden and his wife are expected to visit Maui on August 21.