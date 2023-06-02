Witnesses report powerful explosion in Kiev last night

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked Kiev last night, a witness told TASS.

"There was a very powerful blast at about 03:30 a.m. (same time as in Moscow - TASS) in Kiev, with smoke seen rising in the city’s north, in the direction of Vyshgorod (a city situated north of the capital Kiev - TASS)," the witness said.

Ukraine’s TSN television reported last night that explosions were heard in Kiev and near Cherkassy, another city in central Ukraine, as air raid sirens sounded across the country. Also, blasts were reported near the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Ukraine.