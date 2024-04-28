UNRWA urges to stop artificially provoked famine in Gaza — chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is urging the global community to fight the situation with the artificially provoked famine in the Gaza Strip, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"The crisis in Gaza is unprecedented because of the scale of the suffering, taken the number of people killed compared to the population: the number of children, the number of UN workers, the number of media, the number of health workers and the overall level of destruction. And what's unbelievable is that we are confronted to an artificial man-made famine unfolding under our watch, and it can only be addressed through political will, and I really hope that collectively we will succeed to reverse this," he said.

Lazzarini noted that the agency alone "cannot provide food to everybody in the Gaza Strip." "It's good that we have other organizations also ready to provide food. I think it is important to keep in mind that while they do so they are also supporting UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate," he added.