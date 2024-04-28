Musk travels to China — Reuters

LONDON, April 28. /TASS/. US entrepreneur and one of the world’s wealthiest people Elon Musk has left for Beijing, Reuters reported, noting that he had not advertised the trip in advance.

Citing sources, the news agency said that the businessman "is seeking to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the rollout of Full-Self Driving (FSD) software in China and to obtain approval to transfer data collected in the country abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies.".