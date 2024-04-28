West to attempt to ‘play chicken’ with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The collective West and Ukraine will try to "play chicken" with Russia but it is important not to succumb, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It goes without saying that the other side, I mean, ‘the collective West plus one,’ that’s how I would call them, will try to ‘play chicken’ with us. The important thing is for us not to give in," the Kremlin official said, commenting on Western missile supplies to Kiev in an appearance on the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" television program, according to an excerpt posted on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel.