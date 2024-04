TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. Fighter jets from the Israeli air force have delivered new strikes on the facilities of the military wing of the Lebanon-based Shia party Hezbollah, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

According to it, military infrastructure in the area of Markaba in south Lebanon was attacked.

Additionally, strikes were delivered on a Hezbollah facility near the village of Srebbine, the army press service said.