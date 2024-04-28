Two civilians killed, two wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and two more were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on the Zaporozhye Region, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said.

"On Palm Sunday, the Kiev Nazi staged a terrorist attack on dwelling quarters in the Pologi district. Fourteen shelling attacks from artillery systems completely destroyed one single-family house and damaged five more houses. As a result of the attack, two civilians died. A woman born in 1987 and her six-year-old daughter were taken to hospital with wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.