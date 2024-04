DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have delivered a strike on a church in the village of Alexandrovka in the western part of Donetsk killing a woman, the emergency services of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"Today, the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on Alexandrovka with hits incoming near the local church. A woman was killed, most likely, one of the parishioners," a source in the emergency services said.