Associated Press says its journalist detained in Russia’s Murmansk Region

NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. The Associated Press (AP) has reported the alleged detainment of journalist Sergey Karelin who has worked for the agency.

"The Associated Press is very concerned by the detention of Russian video journalist Sergey Karelin," the AP said in a statement. "We are seeking additional information."

The news agency specified that Karelin, 41, has dual Russian-Israeli citizenship and has worked for a number of news outlets, including Deutsche Welle. According to the agency, the reporter was detained on Friday in the Murmansk Region, purportedly accused of extremism, while he denied his guilt.